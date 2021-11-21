Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 661,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.