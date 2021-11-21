Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 661,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
