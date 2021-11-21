Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC remained flat at $$33.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 821,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,104. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

