TD Securities Raises Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $23.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

