Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TETCU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,500,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 397.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 186,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.