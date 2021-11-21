Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 1,612 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

