TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 101,842.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

