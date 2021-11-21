TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Financial Analysis

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This table compares TELA Bio and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -121.27% -77.45% -40.80% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TELA Bio and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Adynxx.

Risk & Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.04 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.62 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Adynxx beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.