Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,442,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,320. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.