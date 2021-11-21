Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $91.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

