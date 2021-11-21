Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.50. 1,156,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,784. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. Teradata has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

