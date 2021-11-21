Teradyne (TSE:TER) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
