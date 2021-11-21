Teradyne (TSE:TER) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

