Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 18,878 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teresa Wynn Roseborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00.

HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

