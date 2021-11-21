Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $917.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $489.06 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

