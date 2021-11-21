Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tharisa alerts:

LON:THS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of £351.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.