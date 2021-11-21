The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 162,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

