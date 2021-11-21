The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.