The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,827,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
