The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,827,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

