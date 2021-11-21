The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

