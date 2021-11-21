The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.