The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Western Union stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

