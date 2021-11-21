The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.
WU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Western Union stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
