Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,907 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.