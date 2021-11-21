Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 82,753 John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

