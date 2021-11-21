Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arconic were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,085,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

