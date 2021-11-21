Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

