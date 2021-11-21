Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,350 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

