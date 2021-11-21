Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 968 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

