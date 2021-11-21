Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.