Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of THMG stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44. Thunder Mountain Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

