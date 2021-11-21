Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

