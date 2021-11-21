TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to Top Pick at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to a top pick rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.