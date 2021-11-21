Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.8 days.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

