Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by 94.3% over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

