Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$5.58. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 60,803 shares.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$237.16 million and a P/E ratio of -77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 431,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 865,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,414.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

