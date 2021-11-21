TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $48.96

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.96, but opened at $47.06. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 16,958 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 30.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.