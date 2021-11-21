TotemFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,691.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $31,691.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.86 or 0.07286531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.09 or 0.99772884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

