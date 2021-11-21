Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
