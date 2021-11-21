Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

