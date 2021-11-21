TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDY. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

