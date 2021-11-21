Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.15.

Shares of TTD opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

