Traders Buy High Volume of Berry Call Options (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

