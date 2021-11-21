Traders Purchase Large Volume of Prudential Financial Call Options (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 36,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 2,767 call options.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,221,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $106.53. 2,251,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.