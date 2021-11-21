TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RNW shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$17.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

