TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRU stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,248. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

