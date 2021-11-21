Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

