Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $81,346.30 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCDA opened at $7.67 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.