Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Tronox comprises about 10.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.24 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

