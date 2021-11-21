TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.70

TUI AG (LON:TUI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 213.20 ($2.79), with a volume of 1662959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.70 ($2.81).

Several research firms have issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.09. The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

