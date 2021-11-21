Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.55. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £654.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

