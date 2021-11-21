Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

