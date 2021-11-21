Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.