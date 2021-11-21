U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 321,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of USEG opened at $3.75 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $59,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.