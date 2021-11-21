Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.11 million and $9,954.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

